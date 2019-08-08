Midnight Sun Mining Corp.: Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement

Not For Distribution To The United States Or For Dissemination In The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") (TSX-V:MMA) has increased and completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 2,773,334 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $332,800. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twenty-four months from closing, at an exercise price of $0.20.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on December 9, 2019.

Finder's fees of $2,640 will be paid in cash in connection with the Private Placement.

In total, Insiders of the Company purchased 1,333,334 Units for gross proceeds of $160,000.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used by the Company as general working capital.

The completion of this private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

