Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - - Blackrock Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") (TSXV: BRC) through its U.S. subsidiary, Blackrock Gold Corp. ("BRC"), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management ('BLM") for its proposed core drill program at the Silver Cloud project located in Elko County, Nevada. With the help of EM Strategies, the Company submitted its proposed drill program to the BLM on July 12, 2019, and received final clearance including an archeology site review on August 1, 2019.

Andrew Pollard, CEO stated "With permits now in hand we are readying to follow up on the high-grade gold intercepts found by Teck and Placer Dome. We are bringing drilling back to Silver Cloud for this first time in 15 years!. Our new geologic interpretation of the low sulphidation epithermal gold east-west vein system with 2 kilometres of strike potential allows us to test our model immediately between the Silver Cloud mercury mine and Northwest Canyon. We intend to start off with a program consisting of 2,000m between four holes, going back to where Teck and Placer Dome encountered high-grade gold, with an aim to expanding the program up to 10,000m of permitted drilling along strike if our model is proven successful. In addition, the NE vein target found 5 kilometres to the north of the Silver Cloud mercury mine, represents a newly identified, previously undrilled priority section of the property. Bids have been received by multiple drilling contractors and we intend to make a selection shortly, with an aim to have drills turning in September 2019."

The Silver Cloud drill program includes two permitted areas: (1) the Silver Cloud mercury mine and Northwest Canyon area and (2) the newly discovered NE vein target.

In area (1), geologic modeling developed by Blackrock's geologic team suggests that the historic high-grade precious metal intercepts drilled by Placer Dome and Teck may be associated with an east-west vein system rather than the north-south system that guided previous interpretations. This core drill program is designed to test the east-west interpretation with a total of five sites spread along a 2-kilometre strike with each site containing up to 4 drillholes. The drillholes will be deployed in a fan-like array from each site to achieve maximum penetration and spacing along the proposed east-west system. The initial program will drill 2,000 metres in four core holes; follow up drilling can expand to 10,000 metres without additional permit requirements.

Mapping and re-interpretation of the existing data shows potential for a main vein system with multiple sub-parallel footwall and hangingwall splays. Historic drillholes SCT-9 (1.5m at 4.57 g/t Au) and SCP-12C (1.2 m at 3.2 g/t Au) may have intersected these splays while drillholes SCT-6 (1.5m at 157.75 g/t Au), SCT-8 (0.7m at 7.68 g/t Au) and SCP-11C (1.5m at 279 g/t Ag) confirm the strike and dip of the main Silver Cloud vein. Additional veins potentially exist to the north and south of the defined Silver Cloud vein system. Mapping in Northwest Canyon shows an east-west structural zone north of Placer Dome's drillhole SCP-15. Sampling from the area has returned surface gold values up to 1.7 g/t Au along with elevated arsenic and mercury. As the area is covered by young gravel deposits, additional veins could lie beneath the post-mineral cover.

In area (2), the NE vein target, elevated arsenic, and mercury are centered on an exposed east-west outcropping vein. Two drill sites are permitted to test the vein and one site will explore the area near the Surprise mercury mine. These sites are permitted to allow for multiple drillholes per site. Initially, 1,500 metres will be drilled to test the vein, with followup drilling to 4500 meters if warranted.

Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, Blackrock Gold Corp.'s Executive Chairman, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About the Issuer

The Issuer is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned board of directors, the Issuer is focused on their Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold, and silver project, located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

