

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Manufacturing Corp. recalled about 165 numbers of Kobah Ice Axes over concerns of serious injury and fall hazards.



The company said the spike and/or head of the ice axe can detach from the handle during use and could cause injury to the climber or fall.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ice axes and return them for a full refund. The company is also contacting all known purchasers directly.



Seattle Manufacturing said it has received one report of the axe's spike detaching from the handle, but no injuries.



The recalled Kobah Ice Axes are of lengths 60, 65, 70 and 75 centimeters, with a steel pick and adze joined at the top of an orange aluminum handle shaft by a black polyamide resin head. There is a steel spike in the bottom of the handle shaft.



The ice axes can be identified by 'Kobah,' 'SMC' and Manufacturer's Lot Number (MLN) 10864 printed on the handle shaft.



The recalled Kobah Ice Axes, manufactured in the U.S. and distributed by Seattle Manufacturing, were sold at specialty climbing shops along the U.S. West coast and online at www.smcgear.com from March 2019 to June 2019 for about $100.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX