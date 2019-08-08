Celsius Network continues to break records in the crypto-lending space completing over $2 billion in coin loan origination with more than $300 million in assets under management.

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announces its #1 position worldwide with over $300 million in AUM and $2.2 billion in loans. These numbers reflect the company's unparalleled growth during its first year in operation, and places Celsius as the fastest growing lending platform in the industry. Relative to its competitors, Celsius holds more AUM and has paid out more BTC and ETH interest to its depositors than all other crypto lending platforms put together.

Celsius Network was founded to represent its depositor community and to provide financial inclusion with services such as its high interest-earning wallet and low APR loans.

Celsius has achieved a number of industry milestones, including:

Celsius has originated over $2.2 billion worth of coin loans since beginning lending operations in July 2018

in customer deposits and collateral from loans under management Celsius has completed over 160,000 coin loan trades

Celsius serves 40,000 members from over 150 countries

from over 150 countries Celsius has distributed over $3 million in interest payments

Celsius paid depositors the industry's best rates over the past year with no minimums or caps and no fees or penalties

Celsius paid more in earned BTC and ETH than anyone returning up to 80% of its revenue to depositors, compared with Binance BNB returning 20% of profit as buyback and Nexo distributing 30% as a dividend

