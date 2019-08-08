

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer prices remained stable in July and the unemployment rate eased in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index was unchanged in July, after a 0.3 percent fall in June.



Communication prices rose 3.6 percent annually in July and those for transport and health rose 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



On the other hand, prices of household equipment decreased 2.1 percent. Prices decreased for recreation and culture, miscellaneous goods, food and beverages, housing and education.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 1.5 percent in July, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent annually in July, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 1.2 percent in June, after 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate eased to 17.2 percent in May from a downwardly revised 17.4 percent in April. A year ago, the rate was 19.4 percent.



The number of unemployed persons was 815,166 in May, while the employment total was 3.92 million.



The youth unemployment rate fell to 33.8 percent in May from 38.9 percent in the same period last year.



