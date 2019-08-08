

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation slowed to its lowest level in five months in July, after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, which was slower than 1.1 percent increase in June. In May, inflation was 1.0 percent.



Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 4.0 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew by 2.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for communications and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance declined 6.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



The HICP followed trends similar to the CPI in July.



