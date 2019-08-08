sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,88 Euro		-0,26
-1,61 %
WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,96
16,02
16:02
15,978
16,004
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION15,88-1,61 %
FN Beta