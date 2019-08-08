Integrated Ventures, Inc.: Integrated Ventures Signs IT Consulting Agreement With Wattum, Inc And Provides Details On Latest Purchases Of The Mining Equipment From Bitmain Technologies, LTD.

Integrated Ventures Signs IT Consulting Agreement With Wattum, Inc And Provides Details On Latest Purchases Of The Mining Equipment From Bitmain Technologies, LTD

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV ) ("Company") is pleased to provide this operational update:

(1) On 08/06/2017, the company has signed Business Development and Consulting Agreement with Wattum, Inc, NY based operator of mining pool services for mining companies. Wattum agreed to provide the following services:

to install/confire/monitor/manage mining equipment

to enhance equipment profitability

to provide network monitoring and software support

to partner and market of hosting and pool services.

(2) During past 90 days, the Company has purchased 162 BTC mining rigs, from Bitmain Technologies, valued at $137,290.08.

(3) As of 08/05/2019, the number of units that are installed and ready for mining is 800. The actual number of CONNECTED AND REVENUE GENERATING units has reached 550.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, comments: "During 2 day meetings at Mining Disrupt Conference (Miami, FL), both companies decided to expand its current relationship. The Company sees this Agreement with Wattum as a strategic business collaboration, designed to ramp up expansion plans, to facilitate day-to-day management of mining operations and to enhance the execution of the Company's cryptocurrency business strategy ".

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com .

About Wattum, Inc: NY based, high tech and comprehensive mining pool, build on industrial quality platform and offers software solutions, cloud mining services, powered by data centers, located in the US and Canada. The company is focused on providing cloud mining services for ETH, BTC and other altcoins with flexible contract pricing and market driven adjustments, designed to maximize profitability. Additional information is available by visiting their corporate website at www.wattum.io .

