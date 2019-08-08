Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a steel manufacturing company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to evaluate the potential demand for their products in the US market. Also, this article explains in detail how Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the steel company to understand factors including investment environment, industry development, supply-demand conditions, and US steel market trends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005535/en/

The US steel industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. However, certain factors such as increasing price volatility, overcapacity issues, and demand fluctuations pose huge challenges for companies operating in the US steel industry. Owing to these challenges, it becomes imperative for steel manufacturers, especially companies that are new to the market, to gain insights on market potential and competitive landscape. This is where companies realize the real power of leveraging market intelligence solution.

Our experts can help you understand the potential market opportunities and identify industry risks to evaluate your company's long-term growth in a new market. Request a free proposal.

The business challenge: The client is a steel company based out of Canada. They were looking to expand their business operations to the US. However, before entering the US steel industry, they wanted to evaluate the potential for their products and gain detailed insights into the competitive landscape. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they also wanted to understand the impact of emerging regulations on steel companies in the US, identify right suppliers, and accurately forecast the steel demand to reduce overstocks.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution can help you identify how well your product or service will perform in a new or existing market. Contact us to leverage our market intelligence solution.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain an in-depth understanding of the US steel market. Also, the experts helped the client to evaluate the sales potential for their steel product for the next five years and understand the potential impact of changing factors on business segments. Furthermore, the insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to devise an efficient market entry plan and successfully establish their business presence in the US steel market. Within one year of entering the US steel market, the client realized an increase in their profit margins by 19%.

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to:

Understand the impact of emerging regulations on steel companies in the US

Identify the right suppliers to provide high-quality raw materials

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement offered predictive insights on:

Forecasting the supply-demand requirements and enhancing supply chain operations

Enhancing market share and profit margins

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005535/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us