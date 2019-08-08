The global talent management software market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Cloud computing has gained immense popularity over the last few years, owing to its flexibility and cost benefits. Companies are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud providers. The rise in cloud adoption has encouraged vendors in the market to offer cloud-based talent management software. Cloud-based solutions provide ease in implementing talent management software with fewer resources.

As per Technavio, the rise in mobile-based talent management software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global talent management software market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth.

Global Talent management software Market: Rise in mobile-based talent management software

Mobile apps are gaining immense traction among businesses and are being used for e-commerce, payments, food delivery, healthcare, and other purposes. This is mainly due to the high penetration of smartphones in emerging countries. The use of mobile-based solutions is also increasing in HR departments as they offer real-time data access, ease of posting jobs, and accessing candidate's data. Thus, the rise in mobile-based talent management software is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rise in mobile-based talent management software, other factors such as the growing use of social media, along with strategic partnerships and collaborations among participants will have a significant impact on the growth of the talent management software market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Talent management software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global talent management software market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the talent management software market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The market dominance North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing acceptance of advanced technologies and the rapid digitalization of industries in the region.

