Just in Time for the End of Summer Camps, Quick Clean Laundry Centre Can Pick Up Kids' Laundry from their Homes

The Friendly Team from Quick Clean Laundry Centre Will Pick up the Laundry from Homes in the Greater Toronto Area, Wash and Fold it, and Then Return it to their Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / The end of summer camps season is here, and around the greater Toronto area, that can mean only one thing: parents dealing with piles of their kids' dirty, smelly and stained laundry.

To help out busy parents, the team from Quick Clean Laundry Centre is gearing up for the end of the summer season and will now pick up kids' laundry from their homes, wash and fold it and then return it within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information on this convenient service and to schedule a pick up time, please check out https://quickcleanlaundry.ca/services/residential/WASH.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Quick Clean Laundry Centre understand that while parents are happy to have their kids back home from summer camp, they are not always delighted with their dirty laundry, which includes stained sleeping bags and pillows, muddy clothes and more.

This knowledge inspired them to offer a service where they will drive to their valued customers' homes in the greater Toronto area and help busy parents out by handling the unpleasant post-camp laundry chore.

Parents can choose from scented, scent-free and natural laundry soaps, and stain removal service is also available for an extra fee. Bulky items like sleeping bags can be cleaned for a $15 charge, and pillows can also be laundered for $5 each.

By handling the end of summer laundry chores for local families, the team from Quick Clean Laundry Centre knows that parents will be able to spend the last weeks of summer break having fun with their kids, instead of battling massive piles of dirty clothes.

"The laundry business is a customer service business, and our goal has always been to provide the best customer service possible," the company spokesperson noted.

About Quick Clean Laundry Centre:

Since they were founded in 1972, Quick Clean Laundry Centre has been a family owned and operated business. Currently in its 3rd generation of operation, their goal has always been to provide the best customer service possible. Backed by their tradition of quality service, Quick Clean Laundry Centre is proud to continue to serve the people of Leslieville and surrounding areas. For more information, please visit https://quickcleanlaundry.ca/.

Quick Clean Laundry Centre

1024 Queen Street East

Toronto, ON

M4M 1K4

Contact:

Alex Grigoroff

quickcleanlaundry.to@gmail.com

416-466-8984

