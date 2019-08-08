Ganapati plc - Trading Update iGaming content

8 August 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Update iGaming content

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the following commercial developments:

iGaming content for SoftConstruct Group

Ganapati Plc, the international developer and supplier of iGaming software and services, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary company Ganapati (Malta) Limited ("Ganapati (Malta)") has signed an agreement for the re-sale of its gaming software ("Partner Agreement") with BetConstruct. BetConstruct is an innovative technology developer and service provider. The agreement is to supply a number of Ganapati games, software support to integrated operators via BetConstruct's platform.

The portfolio of slot games, which will soon be available to play on BetConstruct's site, will include Neo Tokyo, this year's flagship game, as well as other popular titles such as Onmyoji and Samurai Girl.

BetConstruct Limited is a Malta-based subsidiary of SoftConstruct (Malta) Limited, a Maltese company licenced to provide and supply B2B online gaming and casino services.

Edgar Mkrtchyan, Gaming Group Product Manager of BetConstruct, said: "Ganapati does an incredible job of capturing both traditional Japanese art and the modern pop culture phenomena in their slots. The stories their games tell, and the overall detailing speak volumes about the ambitions of the game developer as well as deliver the gaming experience with an authentic Japanese flavour. The distinctive charm of Ganapati's games should lead to their success through BetConstruct's Casino Suite."

Juliet Adelstein, CEO of Ganapati Europe Holding said: "This partnership is a particularly exciting one for Ganapati, as BetConstruct is an industry giant - our games being available on their platform is a significant indicator of just how far Ganapati has come in such a short space of time."

iGaming content for PG-Entertainment N.V

Ganapati (Malta) has entered into a Partnership Agreement with PG Entertainment for the purpose of integrating its content with the market leading Latin America ("LatAm") gaming aggregation platform.

Patagonia's GAP is designed primarily for smart phone mobiles first and converges the land-based casino experience seamlessly. The platform is stable, scalable and customizable to meet operators' needs, and fully certi?able for several regulated markets across the LatAm region.

Patagonia Entertainment is an omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. It's leading game aggregating platform (GAP) is available in LatAm markets and is rapidly expanding into other markets.

Victor Arias, Patagonia Entertainment's Global Business Development Manager said: "Ganapati's content is a welcome addition to our constantly growing GAP. Adding these new titles will further diversify our offering and help drive our business forward."

Juliet Adelstein, CEO of Ganapati Europe Holding, said: "It is exciting for Ganapati to be making its first step into the LatAm markets, and especially via Patagonia Entertainment. This should develop into a mutually beneficial partnership, and we are keen to see the results"

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

