Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally Outlines More than a Decade of Personal and Professional Accolades

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Texas native and California resident Rahim Hassanally reflects on more than a decade of success in the automotive industry.

From 'Urban Dealer of the Year' courtesy of the Urban Wheel Awards to a decade of NAMAD membership, automotive sector professional Rahim Hassanally looks back on more than ten years of industry accolades, award wins, and more.

"From making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list to being named Urban Dealer of the Year, I've enjoyed a number of fantastic and much-cherished accolades during my career," explains Hassanally, a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member. Rahim Hassanally is also a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association and a National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers member.

The nonprofit organization-known widely as NAMAD-represents ethnic minority automobile dealers across America. "I've recently celebrated a decade of NAMAD membership, in fact," Rahim Hassanally reveals. "NAMAD membership has much to offer," he continues, "including access to a nationwide network of professionals, each dedicated to diversity inclusion across every aspect of America's automotive industry."

Hassanally has previously made the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and was recognized as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'

Celebrating diversity within the U.S. automotive industry, the Urban Wheel Awards presents successful businesses and individuals with awards including 'Urban Wheel Pioneer' and 'Company of the Year.'

"The 18th annual awards took place at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit," explains Hassanally, who's also a National Automobile Dealers Association Academy graduate, "where I was one of a trio of individuals who scooped an 'Urban Dealer of the Year' award."

Rahim Hassanally and industry colleagues have also raised thousands of dollars for charities including the Sacramento Valley chapter of leading breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen, plus disaster relief efforts, including in light of last year's devastating California wildfires and the equally devastating Typhoon Haiyan which hit the Philippines several years ago. "After seeing the devastation, I remember thinking to myself, 'We need to take action,'" Rahim Hassanally recalls.

He and fellow automotive industry colleagues quickly rallied support for relief efforts, raising upwards of $5,000 in a little over two weeks. "The fundraising total," he adds, "later rose by a further 20 percent or more."

Hassanally and his team's most recent contribution to breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen, meanwhile, topped $10,000. Close to his home in California, Rahim Hassanally is also a keen supporter of his local air force base. "I also make an effort to contribute wherever possible," he adds, wrapping up, "to many of the nearby homeless shelters."

Contact:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555190/Rahim-Hassanally-Outlines-More-than-a-Decade-of-Personal-and-Professional-Accolades