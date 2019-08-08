SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the role of machine learning in supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005598/en/

Role of Machine Learning in Supply Chain Management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, businesses are transforming their supply chain functions. They are leveraging the applications of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, to create complex algorithms and reduce human interference by automating tasks. The algorithms allow businesses to generate advanced and effective patterns of supply chain data and streamline business operations.

Wondering how you can integrate machine learning in supply chain? Request a free proposal to access our custom-made supply chain management solution portfolio for free.

At SpendEdge, we understand the importance of machine learning in supply chain management. Therefore, we have highlighted how machine learning can help companies in managing supply chains.

Role of Machine Learning in Supply Chain Management

Scheduling downtime in advance

Machine learning plays a significant role in supply chain management. It studies the signs of machine failure and helps businesses predict about pieces of machinery that are likely to experience a breakdown or malfunction. This helps companies to schedule downtime before any breakdown.

Inability to reduce downtime can lead to revenue losses for companies. Contact our experts to know how machine learning algorithms can help you streamline sourcing and procurement.

Identifying damaged products

Scanning inbound goods for damage during inventory stocking is crucial for companies. By integrating machine learning in supply chain, companies can easily identify the damage, wear and tear throughout the logistic hubs and product shipment. It can also reduce disruptions across the supply chain by enabling systems to send notifications once the faulty parts are discovered.

Identifying damaged products during inventory stocking is imperative for companies to better manage the supply chain. Request a free demo from our experts to access our smart procurement solutions.

Improving demand forecasting

Analyzing huge quantities of data and improving the efficiency of forecasting processes is one of the major benefits of machine learning in supply chain. With machine learning workflows, companies can perform an in-depth analysis of individual customers and predict future buying and ordering behavior.

To know how machine learning in supply chain can improve demand forecasting, request more information from our experts now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005598/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us