

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving higher early in the session, stocks have seen further upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the advance, the major averages continue to rebound following the sell-off seen on Monday.



Currently, the major averages are posting strong gains, just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 262.37 points or 1 percent at 26,269.44, the Nasdaq is up 135.75 points or 1.7 percent at 7,998.65 and the S&P 500 is up 40.37 points or 1.4 percent at 2,924.35.



The strength on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to a report from the Chinese customs office showing unexpected annual growth in Chinese exports.



The report said Chinese exports in July were up by 3.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago, while economists had expected a 2 percent decrease.



While the report also showed a 5.6 percent year-over-year drop in Chinese imports, that was smaller than the 8.3 percent slump expected by economists.



The data has eased concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute even though it reflects a period before the latest escalation in the trade war.



Meanwhile, China's central bank set the midpoint for the yuan above 7.00 per dollar the first time in a decade, but it was not as weak as many had expected.



The news out of China has contributed to a rebound by U.S. treasury yields, as some traders move money out of the safe haven of bonds.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended August 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 209,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Sector News



Software stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 2.4 percent. The index continues to recover after ending Monday's trading at a two-month closing low.



Significant strength also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is posting a standout gain after launching its second generation server chip with Google and Twitter as customers.



Chemical, networking and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable strength in mid-day trading, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Meanwhile, oil service stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 1.4 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets showed even strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back sharply after moving significantly higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.1 basis points at 1.755 percent.



