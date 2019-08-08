

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced that its Treasure Truck service, the fleet of mobile pop-up stores that offers daily discounts to customers, will expand to more US cities.



The service, which kicked off in June 2015 in the tech giant's hometown of Seattle, now has 100 vehicles and serves 25 major cities in the US.



Amazon's Treasure Truck will now serve four additional major metros in the coming weeks, including Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Las Vegas.



'We've been so excited by the customer reaction to Treasure Truck the last couple of years, from all across the country. Our customers love the surprise of what new handpicked, must-have item is on Treasure Truck each day, and being able to pick it up from convenient locations where they live, work, and play,' said Treasure Truck director Margot Johnson. 'Now, we're thrilled to continue expanding this one-of-a-kind shopping experience with more cities, offers, events, pickup locations, and vehicles - to deliver even more delight.'



The Treasure Truck is a service offered to users of the Amazon.com app, which offers users a discounted daily deal. The trucks offer one item that changes daily and customers can order it using the Amazon app and come to a designated pick-up spot.



