Findit, Inc.: As Twitter Bans Mitch McConnell Campaign Account Findit Welcomes President Trump and ALL Other Presidential Candidates in the 2020 Race to Post in Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation explains the benefits to Presidential Candidates and Voters to utilize Findit to reach one another. Findit.com provides a full service social networking content management platform that offers services to members who want assistance with their content creation as well as an open platform for people to post status updates.

One important group that ought to take advantage of Findit that hasn't yet is each of the candidates running for President and other positions in government. There are so many registered voters and people who are not registered that would be able to see the Presidential candidates posts on Findit without having to join the site. While Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have a large number of voters on their platforms, plenty of these voters do not always see what these candidates post because they are not following them. Moreover, there are millions of people who simply do not have a Twitter or Facebook or Instagram account.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P5MzftKFxs

With Findit, the posts these Presidential candidates can do through Findit can then be shared to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from the App and to even more sites from the website. These posts done on Findit are accessible to anyone who visits these sites, including those who visit Findit and do not have an account. While the media screams for solutions to the algorithms of these other popular social media sites, Findit is the solution to this issue. Once several candidates join and let people know they can view all of their posts and policies on Findit without joining, their message will reach more voters.

Peter Tosto stated, "While Twitter continues to lock out members, ban others and have President Trump speak out against them, Findit provides a solution to what Trump dislikes about Twitter - an open platform that welcomes freedom of speech. It would be great for voters to have access to what the candidates are posting on social media, however, the problem is, lots of voters are not on Twitter. If these candidates started using Findit, anyone could see their posts because no one is required to login to see the posts. I have already reached out to Dan Scavino and other people close to the President via other social sites and to date they have not reached back or joined Findit. While complaining may help, Findit provides the solution. Let's face it, if the Presidential Candidates want to reach more people that would be on Findit. "



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdvums_Vqos

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

