

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lego has announced its plans to launch 'Central Perk' Lego set in celebration of NBC sitcom Friends' 25th anniversary.



Central Perk is a fictitious coffeehouse in New York on Friends. The six main protagonists frequently visited the coffeehouse throughout the series. It is situated in New York City's Greenwich Village.



The Lego set of the hit comedy Friends will be available from September 1st directly from LEGO Stores and shop.LEGO.com for $59.99.



Lego says the set will include seven all-new minifigures of main cast-- Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther. It will also feature the iconic seating area, including the famous couch, armchair and 2 chairs.



Builders can also recreate the stage where Phoebe performed on her guitar, a brick-built coffee machine, cookie jars, menu board and two TV studio light rigs. Measuring at four inches high, 11 inches wide and eight inches deep, the set includes over 1,000 Lego bricks.



