Manitex International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2019 results. Net revenues for the second quarter were $61.0 million, compared to $57.4 million in the first quarter, and net income was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $910,000, or $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income* in the second quarter 2019 was $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights (sequential comparisons, unless otherwise noted):

Net revenues of $61.0 million, up 6% from Q1 2019, down 5% vs. prior year or 2% excluding unfavorable FX

Earnings per share improved to $0.16 compared to $0.05 from Q1 2019

Adjusted earnings per share at $0.06, flat compared to Q1 2019

Cash flow from operating activities improved by $5.9 million YTD compared to prior year

Net debt reduction of $5.2 million in Q2 2019

Modest pickup in backlog from quarter-end to $63.1 million as of July 31, 2019

* Adjusted Numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" at the end of this release.

Operating Highlights:

Added four new dealers, globally, for Manitex and PM cranes

Announced the launch of new 60-Ton Series TC600, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2019

Shipped first PM articulating crane units to Tadano dealers in Asia with PM/Tadano branding; additional shipments expected throughout 2019

Secured an order for PM cranes from a military customer in Asia valued at $1.0 million

Chief Executive and Chairman David J. Langevin commented, "While market activity was indicating a year of consistent, steady growth coming out of 2018 and into the earlier part of the year, we have seen some moderation of demand, particularly with the volatility in the North American markets, as we progressed through the second quarter, similar to what we experienced in 2018. Second quarter sales were six percent higher, sequentially, compared to the first quarter of the year, but slightly down on a year-over-year basis, excluding $1.5 million in foreign currency exchange impact. We maintained our value-add gross margins in the 20% range, and EBITDA margins remained in the 6% range. Net debt was reduced by $5 million with total net debt now down to $44 million from over $49 million at the end of the first quarter. Our second quarter GAAP earnings were impacted substantially by the increase in value of our holdings in ASV resulting from the announcement of the pending sale of ASV to Yanmar. When this sale is completed, we will receive approximately $7.5 million in cash further strengthening our balance sheet."

"As a company that has always been able to quickly respond to changes in the market place, we have modestly reduced our second quarter production levels at our manufacturing facilities, and until we see a consistent increasing order trend in the market we expect to stay at these levels for the remainder of the year. By taking these actions we believe we will improve our working capital positions and therefore expand our cash position and further strengthen our balance sheet. We can also take this opportunity to improve our operating margins, especially in our facilities outside the United States. Finally, in addition to the prudent management of our production, overhead, and overall cost structure, we expect new product introductions and higher levels of activity from our relationship with Tadano and its global distribution partners to drive sales higher and lead to EBITDA margins to levels more in line with our targets, which is 10% or better," concluded Mr. Langevin.

Steve Kiefer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Manitex added, "During the second quarter we focused on cost-containment, efficiently meeting customer demand, developing new products, and expanding the dealer network, worldwide. Tightness in certain parts of the supply chain, primarily truck chassis, impacted our operations somewhat in the quarter and we are seeing improvement as we move through the third quarter. Dealer order levels exhibited a seasonal decrease that slightly exceeded our expectations with a second quarter book-to-bill ratio of .71 versus .81 during the same period in 2018. Our backlog, which stood at approximately $63 million at the end of July, is showing some pockets of strength, particularly at PM, and in general the construction, utility, government and rental markets. Data we've seen indicate that dealer rental utilization and US commercial construction indices remain at healthy levels."

"Ongoing dealer development efforts we've undertaken resulted in higher sales at PM in the quarter, and continuing to grow this business, which is far less cycle-dependent compared to our North American business, remains the top priority for our sales team as each percentage point of market share gained translates to approximately $25 million in incremental revenue. During the quarter we welcomed four new dealers to our global dealer network for our Manitex and PM lines. We are also beginning to see some benefits from our new product development initiatives with PM receiving a one-million-dollar order from an Asian military customer in the quarter, and we anticipate additional announcements in the near-future from the government & military market segments. Other new product development activity includes the addition of a 60-ton crane to our industry-leading line of Manitex straight-mast cranes. We look forward to the public unveiling and launch of this important new model at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition in Louisville, KY this coming October."

Other Matters :

The Company continues to comply with the SEC investigation regarding the Company's restatement of prior financial statements.

Conference Call :

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time today to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-599-8686 if calling within the United States or 323-994-2093 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 15, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States, or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 4232591 to access the replay. The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. In this press release, Manitex refers to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of, or for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, unless otherwise indicated. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is included with this press release below and with the Company's related Form 8-K.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Kiefer

President and Chief Operating Officer

(708) 237-2065

skiefer@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

As of June

30, As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 17,721 $ 22,103 Cash - restricted 236 245 Marketable equity securities 7,398 2,160 Trade receivables (net) 39,621 45,448 Other receivables 857 2,374 Inventory (net) 71,525 58,024 Prepaid expense and other 3,308 1,639 Total current assets 140,666 131,993 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,856 and $14,826 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20,268 20,249 Operating lease assets 2,931 - Intangible assets (net) 23,366 24,773 Goodwill 36,122 36,298 Other long-term assets 1,302 1,570 Deferred tax asset 2,099 2,366 Total assets $ 226,754 $ 217,249 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 19,734 $ 22,706 Current portion of capital lease obligations 449 422 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,073 - Accounts payable 44,378 36,896 Accounts payable related parties 182 1,371 Accrued expenses 9,874 9,249 Customer deposits 1,375 2,310 Total current liabilities 77,065 72,954 Long-term liabilities Notes payable (net) 22,879 23,134 Capital lease obligation (net of current portion) 4,831 5,061 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,871 - Convertible note related party (net) 7,239 7,158 Convertible note (net) 14,644 14,530 Deferred gain on sale of property 707 842 Deferred tax liability 21 92 Other long-term liabilities 5,422 5,474 Total long-term liabilities 57,614 56,291 Total liabilities 134,679 129,245 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,682,713 and 19,645,773 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 130,575 130,260 Paid in capital 2,640 2,674 Retained deficit (37,615 ) (41,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,525 ) (3,169 ) Total equity 92,075 88,004 Total liabilities and equity $ 226,754 $ 217,249

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Net revenues $ 60,969 $ 63,904 $ 118,389 $ 120,579 Cost of sales 50,134 51,463 95,606 97,038 Gross profit 10,835 12,441 22,783 23,541 Operating expenses Research and development costs 707 726 1,394 1,378 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,930 9,008 19,426 18,994 Total operating expenses 10,637 9,734 20,820 20,372 Operating income 198 2,707 1,963 3,169 Other (expense) income Interest expense (1,095 ) (1,503 ) (2,226 ) (3,056 ) Interest income 51 - 120 - Change in fair value of securities held 4,428 (1,588 ) 5,238 (1,401 ) Foreign currency transaction loss 22 (106 ) (411 ) (225 ) Other expense 12 29 (8 ) (325 ) Total other expense 3,418 (3,168 ) 2,713 (5,007 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and loss in equity

interest 3,616 (461 ) 4,676 (1,838 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 380 506 530 205 Loss on equity investments (including loss on sale of shares) - - - (409 ) Net Income (loss) 3,236 (967 ) 4,146 (2,452 ) Earnings (loss) Per Share Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,685,251 17,734,383 19,681,666 17,200,660 Diluted 19,734,195 17,734,383 19,714,584 17,200,660

Net Sales and Gross Margin % (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 60,969 $ 60,969 $ 57,420 $ 57,420 $ 63,904 $ 63,904 % change Vs Q1 2019 6.2 % 6.2 % % change Vs Q2 2018 -4.6 % -4.6 % % change Vs Q2 2018 without FX impact -2.3 % Gross margin % of net sales 17.8 % 18.6 % 20.8 % 21.7 % 19.5 % 19.8 % Gross margin % of net sales (value-add) 20.0 % 22.8 % 20.6 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 118,389 $ 118,389 $ 120,579 $ 120,579 % change Vs prior year -1.8 % -1.8 % % change Vs prior year without FX impact 1.0 % Gross margin % of net sales 19.2 % 20.1 % 19.5 % 20.0 % Gross margin % of net sales (value-add) 21.3 % 19.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $ 198 $ 1,765 $ 2,707 $ 1,963 $ 3,169 Adjustments related to Bauma trade show, customer declared bankruptcy, discontinued model, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring and other expenses 2,356 819 1,196 3,175 3,138 Adjusted operating income 2,554 2,584 3,903 5,138 6,307 Depreciation and amortization 1,217 1,183 1,258 2,400 2,551 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,771 $ 3,767 $ 5,161 $ 7,538 $ 8,858 Adjusted EBITDA % to sales 6.2 % 6.6 % 8.1 % 6.4 % 7.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 3,236 $ 910 $ (967 ) $ 4,146 $ (2,452 ) Adjustments related to change in fair value of securities, Bauma trade show, discontinued model, customer declared bankruptcy, foreign exchange, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring, and other expenses (including net tax impact) (2,128 ) 258 2,859 (1,870 ) 5,132 Adjusted net income 1,108 1,168 1,892 2,276 2,680 Weighted diluted shares outstanding 19,734,195 19,694,973 17,734,383 19,714,584 17,200,660 Diluted income (loss) per share as reported $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) Total EPS effect $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.16 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.16

Change in Fair Market Value of Securities, Bauma Trade Show, Discontinued Model, Foreign Exchange, Restatement, Restricted Stock, Restructuring, Plant Closing and Other Expenses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Pre-tax adjustments June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30, 2018 Change in fair market value of securities $ (4,428 ) $ (810 ) $ 1,588 $ (5,238 ) $ 1,997 Customer declared bankruptcy - bad debt 284 - - 284 - Bauma trade show 281 - - 281 - Discontinued model 305 - 188 305 188 Foreign exchange (22 ) 433 106 411 225 Plant closing - 44 - 44 - Restatement expenses 98 49 626 147 1,823 Restricted stock 141 159 268 300 391 Restructuring 751 354 74 1,105 654 Legal settlement 67 - - 67 - Other expenses 429 213 40 642 $ 248 Total pre-tax adjustments $ (2,094) $ 442 $ 2,890 $ (1,652) $ 5,526 Net tax impact (including discrete items) (34 ) (184 ) (31 ) (218 ) $ (394 ) Total adjustments $ (2,128) $ 258 $ 2,859 $ (1,870) $ 5,132

Backlog

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30, 2018 Backlog $ 56,625 $ 74,885 $ 66,735 $ 60,477 $ 75,601 Change Versus Current Period -24.4 % -15.1 % -6.4 % -25.1 %

Note: As of July 31, 2019 backlog was $63,108.

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, convertible notes and revolving credit facilities minus cash.

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash & marketable equity securities $ 25,355 $ 24,093 $ 24,508 Notes payable - short term $ 19,734 $ 23,835 $ 22,706 Current portion of capital leases 449 436 422 Notes payable - long term 22,879 22,639 23,134 Capital lease obligations 4,831 4,947 5,061 Convertible notes 21,883 21,786 21,688 Total debt $ 69,776 $ 73,643 $ 73,011 Net debt $ 44,421 $ 49,550 $ 48,503

