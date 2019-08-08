KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Announces Change of Auditor

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm.

Marcum replaced RBSM LLP ("RBSM") as the Company's independent auditor to provide audit services for the Company for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2019, effective August 8, 2019. The appointment of Marcum has been approved by the Company's audit committee.

The Company's decision to change its auditor was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and RBSM on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

