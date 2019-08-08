

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $440 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CBS Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.81 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $435 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX