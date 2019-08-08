

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - The freenet Group (FRAGF.PK) reported that its first-half EBITDA increased to 215.5 million euros from 204.9 million euros, prior year. EBITDA without regulatory effects was 198.8 million euros compared to 196.4 million euros.



First-half revenue was slightly up to 1.39 billion euros from a year ago. The subscriber base grew by around 62,000 customers to 8.224 million in the first half of 2019.



Free cash flow was 126.7 million euros compared to 135.1 million euros, previous year.



The freenet Group continues to project stable revenue, EBITDA of between 420.0 million euros and 440.0 million euros and free cash flow of between 240.0 million euros and 260.0 million euros for 2019.



