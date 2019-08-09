sprite-preloader
WKN: A2PHLG ISIN: CA83085J1021 
09.08.2019
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 1,250,000 stock options to directors and a consultant of the company exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties across Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship asset is the Clone high-grade gold project located in B.C's Golden Triangle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/555268/Sky-Announces-Option-Grant


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta