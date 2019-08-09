

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the six-day slide in which it had retreated more than 180 points or 7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,800-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as markets continue to recover from recent heavy selling thanks to solid economic data and a surge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and properties, while the energy producers were mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 25.87 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 2,794.55 after trading between 2,782.24 and 2,799.69. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 15.00 points or 1.01 percent to end at 1,498.95.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.74 percent, while Bank of China added 0.57 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.56 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.40 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.72 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.25 percent, PetroChina shed 0.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 0.67 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.26 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.29 percent, China Vanke was up 1.06 percent and CITIC Securities soared 2.00 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way throughout the session, accelerating into the close.



The Dow climbed 371.12 points or 1.43 percent to 26,378.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 176.33 points or 2.24 percent to 8,039.16 and the S&P 500 rose 54.11 points or 1.88 percent to 2,938.09.



The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a report from the Chinese customs office showing unexpected annual growth in Chinese exports, which helped to ease concerns about the trade dispute with the U.S.



Also, China's central bank set the midpoint for the yuan above 7.00 per dollar the first time in a decade, but it was not as weak as many had expected.



In economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended August 3.



Crude oil futures rallied sharply on Thursday, amid speculation oil producers may reduce output, aiming to drain global oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $1.45 or 2.84 percent at 52.54 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide July numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. CPI is expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent, while PPI is also called unchanged at a flat reading.



