Nelipak Healthcare Packaging: Kohlberg closes on acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe; Merges with Nelipak

CRANSTON, R.I., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation, Inc. ("Nelipak"), a leading provider of custom designed packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, announced today that Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (Kohlberg), a private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and Nelipak's owner, has completed the acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe (Bemis) from Amcor's Flexible Packaging business unit. Bemis, located in Clara (Ireland), Derry (Northern Ireland, UK), and Elsham (United Kingdom), will be merged with Nelipak, and the combined company will operate under the Nelipak Healthcare Packaging brand.



Headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, Nelipak is a leading global manufacturer of custom-designed rigid healthcare packaging used for Class II and Class III medical devices, and pharma drug delivery products. The company operates strategically located cleanroom facilities meeting customers' most stringent packaging requirements. Nelipak's experienced in-house design, development, prototyping, manufacturing and quality teams offer medical trays and blisters, custom built sealing machines and other value-added services.

"We are excited about the addition of the Bemis European Healthcare Packaging business, a great organization with outstanding people and tremendous capabilities and we proudly welcome the team to Nelipak," said Mike Kelly President and CEO of Nelipak. "We will leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations to delight our customers with innovative designs, world class quality, and excellent service. This will significantly enhance Nelipak's capabilities with the addition of flexible packaging alternatives for our global customers."

"Our recent acquisition of Nelipak represented a platform for growth and consolidation," commented Seth H. Hollander, Partner of Kohlberg. "The Bemis acquisition provides a unique opportunity to create global scale and diversification across complementary product offerings." Roger Prevot, Operating Partner of Kohlberg, added, "This combination provides attractive opportunities for revenue growth from cross-selling and geographic expansion. Mike and his team will be better equipped to serve the company's customers as a comprehensive partner for their packaging needs."

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Amcor. Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal counsel to Kohlberg and Nelipak.

About Nelipak Healthcare Packaging

With facilities in Cranston, RI; Whitehall, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Venray, the Netherlands; Galway, Ireland; Clara, Ireland; Derry, Northern Ireland; Elsham, United Kingdom; Humacao, Puerto Rico; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom packaging products that provide superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Nelipak Healthcare Packaging customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable medical device and pharmaceutical companies in the world. With over 1,400 employees worldwide, Nelipak is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations.

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak Corporation

About Kohlberg & Company, LLC

Kohlberg & Company, LLC ("Kohlberg") is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised over $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 32-year history, Kohlberg has completed 79 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.



