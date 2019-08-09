EQS-News / 09/08/2019 / 11:10 UTC+8 Recently, the popularity of the Shanghai Sci-Tech innovation board ("STAR") has continued to rise. High-quality stocks, once being listed, they are in hot pursuit among investors. On 8th August, Amlogic (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Amlogic" or "the Company"; Stock Code: 688099), a leading company in the Set Top Box ("STB") chips industry in China, was listed on STAR, as one of the second batch of enterprises going public. With excellent fundamentals, the Company's shares gained massive attention in the market and traded heavily on the IPO day. During the trading session, the Company's share price had once surged by 331.17% from its IPO price and eventually closed the day with a growth of 272.36%. The market value of the Company grew to RMB 58.94 billion. As the second largest shareholder of the Company, TCL Electronics (1070.HK) becomes one of the biggest winners. Being the second largest shareholder of Amlogic, TCL Electronics takes great advantages from the listing of Amlogic. According to public information, TCL Electronics purchased 11.29% of Amlogic's shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary TCL King at a cost of USD 29.21million (RMB 185 million) in October 2015. After the stock market closed on 8 August, the fair value of Amlogic's shares held by TCL Electronics had appreciated to about RMB 6.65 billion, implying an investment return over RMB 6.4 billion, approximately 35 times its initial investment less than 4 years. As one of the biggest companies in the global TV industry, TCL Electronics keeps its leading proportion of market share for a long time in both domestic and overseas markets. TCL Electronics is actively expanding its businesses, including Internet TV operations in both China and international markets, "AI x IoT" and other software businesses. Due to the valuations of internet and software businesses are significantly higher than hardware business, TCL Electronics (1070.HK) will attract investors' eyeballs as its overall valuation is expected to further surge. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VIAKIAUSAH [1] Document title: TCL Electronics (1070.HK) Benefited from Amlogic's Share Price Surged 272.36% on First Trading Day 09/08/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dcd81b31fa4b724f5af7a216efe39b87&application_id=854805&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2019 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT)