

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday following the overnight gains on Wall Street after data showed an unexpected annual growth in Chinese exports.



However, worries about U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is delaying a decision about licenses for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co. following China's decision to halt purchases of U.S. agricultural products.



The Australian market is higher in choppy trading following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Gains are modest as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the release of China's inflation data for July later in the day.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 3.70 points or 0.06 percent to 6,571.80, after rising to a high of 6,592.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.80 points or 0.15 percent to 6,652.10. Australian stocks recovered from a weak start to close higher on Thursday.



In the tech space, Wisetech is gaining more than 4 percent, Afterpay Touch is higher by more than 3 percent and Appen is rising almost 3 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rallied overnight. Oil Search is advancing almost 1 percent and Santos is adding 0.7 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Group is adding 0.2 percent, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is rising 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent, while Westpac is down 0.1 percent and National Australia Bank is lower by 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.



REA Group reported a 58 percent fall in full-year profit, while underlying profit grew 5.5 percent. The property listing platform's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



News Corp. reported a full-year profit compared to a loss last year, aided by higher revenues. The media conglomerate's shares are lower by 0.2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6809, compared to $0.6768 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing following the overnight gains on Wall Street and despite a stronger yen. Data showing that Japan's economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the second quarter boosted sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 149.13 points or 0.72 percent to 20,742.98, after rising to a high of 20,782.06 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher in choppy session on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Sony is rising more than 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.6 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and and Canon is down 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent. In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda Motor is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Shiseido Co. is gaining almost 9 percent, Bandai Namco is higher by more than 5 percent and Pacific Metals is rising almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Shinsei Bank is losing more than 10 percent, Nippon Paper Industries and Taiheiyo Cement are lower by more than 7 percent each.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that Japan's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019. That beat expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months.



The Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in July, coming in at 1,031.0 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. The M3 money stocks was up an annual 2.0 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong are edging lower. The Singapore market is closed for the National Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, partly reflected a positive reaction to a report from the Chinese customs office showing unexpected annual growth in Chinese exports. The data eased concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute even though it reflects a period before the latest escalation in the trade war.



The Dow surged up 371.12 points or 1.4 percent to 26,378.19, the Nasdaq soared 176.33 points or 2.2 percent to 8,039.16 and the S&P 500 spiked 54.11 points or 1.9 percent to 2,938.09.



The major European markets showed even strong moves to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.2 percent.



Crude oil futures rallied sharply on Thursday, amid speculation oil producers may consider reducing output, aiming to drain global oil inventories. WTI crude for September ended up $1.45 or 2.84 percent at 52.54 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX