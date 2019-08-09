Auriemma Group Announces a New Award for UK Cards & Payments Awards

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auriemma Group is pleased to announce its sponsorship of a new award at the UK Cards & Payments Awards. The award, Excellence in Operational Innovation, will recognise the card issuer, brand, banking acquirer or payment company that has best demonstrated operational innovation resulting in a best-in class customer experience.

Submitted entries could include innovation across a range of disciplines and areas, such as:

Transformation staff training to embrace new technology and or evolving staff environments

An innovative approach that had a positive impact on staff well being

Virtual customer service initiatives

Digital services to enhance people and customer interactions

Attracting and retaining staff initiatives

Judging criteria includes the following:

Innovative and forward thinking

Demonstrated employee or team impact and effectiveness during the qualifying period

Positive impact on employees and either directly or indirectly the customer

Metrics to validate against success criteria

Eligible entrants include brands and affinity partners, charge, credit, debit and/or prepaid card issuers, merchant acquirers and other payment companies. Entries should be submitted by 23 September 2019. Entries should feature initiatives implemented or launched between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019. A shortlist will be announced 13 November 2019, followed by the awards ceremony on 6 February 2020.

About the Card & Payments Awards

The Card & Payments Awards recognise customer service, excellence and innovation in the UK and Irish card and payments industry. Very well established and now in its 15th year, each year many eligible organisations compete for one of these prestigious Awards which are judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

About Auriemma Group

Auriemma Group's mission is to give clients access to data and intelligence that drive decision-making. We provide information and advisory services in four areas: operational intelligence, co-brand partnerships, consumer research, and corporate finance. Founded in 1984, Auriemma serves the consumer finance industry from our offices in London and New York City. For more information, visit us at www.auriemma.group.