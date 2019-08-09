

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018/19 significantly increased to 184.2 million euros from the prior year's 134.8 million euros.



The operating result or EBIT increased to 184.2 million euros from last year's 134.8 million euro, mainly due to a positive development of the product mix, with a high proportion of recurring revenue.



Earnings per share rose to 1.22 euros from 0.92 euros in the prior year.



Revenue was 1.03 billion euros, an increase of 10.9% or 8.9% on adjusted for currency effects from the prior year.



For fiscal year 2018/19, the company expects revenue to be at the upper end of or slightly above the previous forecast range of 1.350 billion euros to 1.420 billion euros. EBIT margin is expected to exceed the previous forecast range of 15.0 percent to 17.5 percent.



