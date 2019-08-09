

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data. Exports are forecast to drop 0.1 percent on month in June, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1197 against the greenback, 118.61 against the yen, 1.0905 against the franc and 0.9221 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



