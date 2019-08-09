Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (WKN: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to report on results of a recent sampling program on its "Golden Triangle Gold Prospects" directly bordering GT Gold Corp. in the Golden Triangle of BC.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are very encouraged with the initial results on the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' that directly borders GT Gold Corp. The sampling program returned positive results that are worthy of 'on-the-ground' follow-up towards defining and tightening up possible mineralized drill targets focused around the highest gold and copper values. Mining sector sentiment is gaining momentum as the price of gold has recently hit all-time highs in Canadian Dollars, in addition, we remain very active in the Golden Triangle and look forward to the majority of our work programs being carried out in this region during the summer."

The sampling survey was carried out by Apex Geoscience Ltd., on behalf of Spearmint. Of the samples collected, a sulphide-bearing float sample collected from a creek in the GT-2 mineral tenure returned a significant assay value of 264 ppb Au (gold) and a 1740 ppm Cu (copper).

Qualified Persons

The content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director and qualified person for Spearmint.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd., the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp as well as the recent acquisition, the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

