Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission August 15 2019, at 03.00 pm CEST.
The Interim Report for Q2 2019 (published 15 August 2019) will be presented and questions answered.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46850558353
UK: +443333009269
US: +18335268397
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2019
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q2 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
CONTACT:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31855003
Mobile 46-704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mobile +46-704-855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c2877922
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2877922/1087646.pdf
Release