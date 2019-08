BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to remain flat on quarter in the second quarter, after expanding 0.5 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2112 against the greenback, 128.41 against the yen, 0.9231 against the euro and 1.1808 against the franc at 4:25 am ET.



