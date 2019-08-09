Bitcoin Association Hires Lise Li as China Manager to Grow Bitcoin SV in the Region

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association has named Lise Li as its new China Manager. Lise is the former Chief Operating Officer of Rawpool, a Bitcoin mining pool in China. Based in Beijing, Lise will implement a comprehensive strategy for growth of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) throughout China - a key market for the Bitcoin industry. This includes work to highlight the unique capabilities of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to developers, enterprises, miners, venture investors, and Bitcoin users.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization for the business of Bitcoin. It supports BSV as the only coin with a blockchain that significantly scales (now), has robust utility (now), and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on. BSV is also the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

Lise Li brings valuable China market experience and relationships to Bitcoin Association and BSV's growth. At Rawpool, Lise's responsibilities included a digital mining project, management of the mining pool operation, expanding customer accounts, and technical research and cryptocurrency industry analysis. Lise also worked for 8 years in the e-commerce industry. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

Reacting to her new role, Lise said: "I believe in Bitcoin SV because its scaling ability puts the BSV blockchain technologically far ahead of any other and enables more real use cases. That's why I see more development teams and businesses across the world are building projects on BSV. I am tremendously honoured for the opportunity to join Bitcoin Association, and will contribute my experience with crypto mining and blockchain technology to help grow BSV's ecosystem."

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, remarked: "It's time for Bitcoin Association to expand globally, and Lise is a terrific choice to lead our China program. Lise is an enthusiastic supporter of BSV, has excellent technical knowledge of cryptocurrency mining, and brings wonderful connections throughout China's Bitcoin and technology sectors. We are thrilled to welcome Lise to the Bitcoin Association family."

Upcoming: Coingeek Seoul Conference - October 1-2

Come to Seoul, South Korea to learn about 'The Power of BSV Scaling' and Bitcoin SV's massively-scaled blockchain enables businesses to build more powerful applications. Join the top names in Bitcoin at the CoinGeek Seoul conference October 1-2.