The global tissue paper market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global tissue paper market size is the growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies. The tissue paper markets in the developing countries has remarkable potential for growth as the markets in the developed regions such as the Americas, and Europe have become quite mature. Factors such as the growing population and increasing awareness about hygiene in developing countries will have a positive influence on the global tissue paper market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological developments in the manufacturing processes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global tissue paper market 2018-2022research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Technological Developments in Manufacturing Processes

Vendors in the tissue paper market are increasingly adopting innovative product extension techniques to stay competitive. The market is witnessing significant technological advances that are helping manufacturers enhance the quality of tissue papers and reduce the production costs. For instance, the TAD technology saves energy and is extensively used in the US to produce tissue papers. Such technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the tissue paper market during the forecast period.

"Manufacturers of tissue papers are concentrating on expanding their markets to countries where the demand for hygiene products is growing at a rapid pace. Modernization has increased the adoption of numerous health and hygiene products such as tissue papers in developing countries," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Tissue paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global human vaccine market research report provides market segmentation by product (toilet paper, facial tissue, and paper towel, and others) and by application (commercial places and residential places), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The toilet paper product segment will account for largest share of thetissue paper market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand and adoption of recycled toilet paper will drive the growth of this product segment in the tissue paper market.

The Americas was the leading region for the global tissue paper market in 2017. This region accounted for a market share of more than 36%.

