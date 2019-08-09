

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Friday after British finance minister Sajid Javid announced he would delay a long-planned review of public spending due this year ahead of Brexit.



The announcement fueled speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing for a snap election in the days after Brexit.



Investors also digested weak data showing that the U.K. economy contracted unexpectedly in the second quarter.



Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent sequentially, reversing first quarter's 0.5 percent growth, according to the first estimate from the Office of National Statistics.



On an annual basis, the economy grew at a slower pace of 1.2 percent after rising 1.8 percent in the first quarter.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points or 0.22 percent at 7,269 after gaining 1.2 percent the previous day.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares soared 7.6 percent after the company raised its full-year revenue forecasts for its generic drug business.



AstraZeneca advanced 1.7 percent after a late-stage study showed its top-selling drug, Tagrisso, had significantly helped lung cancer patients live longer.



Shares of security contractor G4S jumped over 5 percent after its board approved plans to separate its cash solutions business.



Advertising group WPP gained 7.2 percent as it reported better-than-expected trading in the second quarter.



