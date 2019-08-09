

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Enerplus Corp. (ERF, ERF.TO) on Friday raised its average annual production and capital spending guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects average annual production in a range of 99,000 to 102,000 BOE/day, average annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production in a range of 53,500 to 56,000 bbls/day and capital spending in a range of $610 million to $630 million.



Previously, the company expected average annual production in a range of 97,000 to 101,000 BOE/day, average annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production in a range of 54,000 to 55,500 bbls/day and capital spending in a range of $590 million to $630 million.



The company also reported second-quarter total production of 100,694 BOE per day, up 14 percent quarter-over-quarter, exceeding the high-end of the company's guidance, This included liquids of 52,861 barrels per day, up 16 percent quarter-over-quarter.



