Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 342.47p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---