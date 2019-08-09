Libertex, the best trading application of 2018, is Getafe Club de Fútbol's latest great signing. The online broker and the Madrid team have signed a sponsorship agreement that will show the Libertex brand on the blue team's uniform, both in domestic competitions LaLiga and Copa del Rey and in the UEFA Europa League, a tournament that Getafe CF will be entering after achieving an admirable fifth place last season.

As an exclusive partner, the agreement will also include branding on the advertisements of the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium and the training grounds, etc. Libertex customers and Getafe CF members can benefit from numerous promotions such as regular and VIP tickets, special promotions, meet and greet with players, exclusive offers and other opportunities to enjoy a unique experience.

Michael Geiger, CEO of Libertex, stated: "Getafe completed an outstanding season, proving they can reach ambitious goals. They're a young yet aggressive club with purpose, always oriented towards growth, and those are values that Libertex also share. We strongly believe that our new partnership will allow us to connect in a more intense and effective way with a larger community of online traders all over the world. We all hope for a great season and are confident that Getafe will be a perfect partner."

The General Manager of Libertex, Andrey Nikolaev, said: "Thanks to this deal, our clients will experience the emotion of LaLiga and UEFA Europa League in person. We are sure that a number of offers that we'll present throughout the whole season will meet all of their expectations, we invite everyone to join us in this unique adventure."

Ángel Torres, president of Getafe CF, had this to say: "We are very glad to welcome a brand like Libertex to the azulona family; from this moment, they are part of the family and we hope that this path that we begin will be most satisfactory for both entities."

About Libertex:

Libertex is an international brand with a twenty year history in financial markets and online commerce. Libertex provides investors with access to trading stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, gold, oil, gas and many other financial instruments. The Libertex team has more than 2,200,000 customers in Latin America, Europe and Asia owing to its first-class service. Libertex has more than 240 trading instruments.

