GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2019 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's second quarter 2019 results in the morning (CEST) Thursday August 15, 2019, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CEST (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday August 15, 2019. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000
Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74
US Toll #: +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 8680626.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bmin order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)
Replay Access Number:8680626
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 3333 009785
Norway Toll Free #: +47 21 03 42 35
USA Toll #: +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

August 09, 2019
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta