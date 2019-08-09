AfriAg Global Plc - Directorate Change

9 August 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Director Change

AfriAg Global PLC, a company whose shares are admitted to trading on London's NEX Exchange, announces that Mr Anthony Samaha has resigned from the board effective today.

David Lenigas, the Company's Chairman, commented; "The Company thanks Anthony for his assistance and wishes him well with his future endeavours. The Company is currently preparing for its more focused move into the legal medical cannabis investment sector. Further initiatives with respect to restructuring will be announced in due course."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

