BayWa is changing its business model so that a higher proportion of revenues are derived from projects, thus adding value and reducing the exposure to fluctuations in demand for agricultural inputs/outputs, heating and fuel oil or building materials. The change is most marked in the Energy segment, with renewables activity - predominantly the sale of wind and solar projects - constituting 42% of group FY18 EBIT. Management is replicating this in other segments, with a JV developing greenhouses in UAE and two housing construction projects in Bavaria. As part of the transition it is selling non-core activities including a stake in Kartoffel-Centrum Bayern, a potato trader and Tessol, its petrol station business.

