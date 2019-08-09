sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,85 Euro		-0,10
-0,42 %
WKN: 519406 ISIN: DE0005194062 Ticker-Symbol: BYW6 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80
23,90
13:44
23,80
23,90
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYWA AG23,85-0,42 %
FN Beta