Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2019

*Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/08/2019) of GBP55.04m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/08/2019) of GBP39.59m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/08/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 189.86p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 186.59p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 170.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.46%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.61p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.50p Premium to NAV 3.65% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/08/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826

August 09, 2019 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)