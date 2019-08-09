

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The jobless rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in July, remaining unchanged from June, and was in line with economists' expectation.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained at 2.1 percent in July.



The youth jobless rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, was 10.9 percent in July.



In July, the number of unemployed decreased by 8,474 from previous year to 97,578 persons.



