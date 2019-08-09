

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ridge Properties LLC DBA Pain Relief Naturally recalled certain of its itch and sore relief cream and gel products due to microbiological contamination and superpotency. There have been, however, no reports of any adverse events related to the products.



The recall include 4 lots of 4% lidocaine topical cream & liquid gel products, such as PRE-TAT, Superior Pain and Itch Relief, and Soothing Sore Relief Cream and Gel Products. The brand names are TAT Balm and Naturally HL.



PRE-TAT is marketed as a numbing agent/topical anesthetic used before tattoo application. Soothing Sore Relief is for pain and/or itch associated with hemorrhoids and bedsores, while Superior pain and itch relief is marketed as a numbing agent/topical anesthetic.



The products were marketed through online sales at Amazon, ebay, and Walmart among others.



As per FDA analysis, these products were found to have microbiological contamination and the potency is higher than the labeled amount for lidocaine.



The company noted, 'The increased use of lidocaine than the label claim may increase the risk of methemoglobinemia, a blood disorder in which an abnormal amount of methemoglobin is produced.'



The company urged the customers to stop using, and to discard or return for a replacement.



In 2017, Ridge Properties had recalled certain pain and itch relief products after an FDA inspection found significant violations of then good manufacturing practice regulations.



In a separate development, Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has issued recall of multiple ophthalmic products sold at Walmart.



