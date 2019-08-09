Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Strategic Developments

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) will host a conference call at 4:05 PM ET on August 21, 2019 to discuss second quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access.

Participant conference numbers: (530) 881-1212, Conference ID 615-253-385#

Please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call to ensure timely participation.

Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. commented, "We are pleased to report that preliminary results indicate strong momentum and traction. There should be a number of high profile growth catalysts during the second half of 2019. We look forward to discussing operating results and progress during our call on August 21, 2019."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor and related technology. The Bend Sensor is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

