

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark exports and imports declined in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel declined seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 4.7 percent rise in May.



Imports fell 1.3 percent annually in June, after a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



The total trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel etc. was a seasonally adjusted DKK 7.4 billion in June.



In the first half of 2019, exports and imports rose by 6 percent and 4 percent, respectively.



