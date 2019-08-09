

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit narrowed in May as exports grew at double the pace than imports, provisional results from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 362.3 million in May from EUR 834.08 million in the same period last year.



Exports advanced 8.2 percent and imports grew 4.1 percent annually in May.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 368.8 million in May compared to a deficit of EUR 334.9 million in the previous year.



During the January to May period, exports gained 5.4 percent and imports rose 5.6 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 2.14 billion.



