Established Industries Look to the Cannabis Market for New Revenue Streams

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As investments continue to fuel the cannabis market expansion, the social stigma revolving around the plant is beginning to subside. Similar to most emerging industries, institutions invest because they see potential value for future growth. And with the growing popularity of the cannabis marketplace, companies across various industries have become interested. Notably, healthcare companies are interested in ramping up cannabis research because the plant could become a viable treatment option for patients living with a variety of ailments. On the other hand, alcohol, tobacco, and healthcare companies have stepped into the cannabis industry because of declining sales in their primary units. For instance, large corporations such as Altria, owner of Marlboro, and Constellation Brands, producer of Corona and Modelo, have invested billions of dollars into the cannabis industry. Specifically, the two have invested in various cannabis companies to stimulate their overall business portfolios, as tobacco and alcohol consumption rates are declining. Now, the Arizona Beverage Company has even entered into the industry with its own venture to manufacture vape pens and infused gummies and drinks. Arizona Beverage is well known for its USD 1 drinks found throughout thousands of convenience stores and supermarkets internationally. And Arizona Tea's entry marks yet another large corporation diving into the cannabis marketplace. The investments are not only propelling the cannabis industry but are also allowing it to become a mainstream market among consumers. Now, as more large companies take their place within the cannabis market, the industry is positioned to become a disruptive global entity. And according to data compiled by Verified Market Research, the global marijuana market was valued at USD 42.20 Billion in 2016. Furthermore, by 2025, the market is expected to reach USD 466.81 Billion while registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025. Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO).

The cannabis industry is split into two segments: recreational and medical. Predominantly, the medical industry is much larger because of its global accessibility and availability. However, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to accelerate the recreational segment's growth, causing it to eventually surpass the medical segment. While the two markets target wholly different audiences, they handle widely similar products. For instance, extracts and concentrates continue to be so highly popular in both market segments that they have ultimately led to a decline in dried cannabis flower sales throughout the past recent years. Nonetheless, "craft cultivators" have taken initiative to revive the dried cannabis flower market. Craft cultivators engage in cultivating premium cannabis and high-quality strains. Unlike typical large licensed producers, craft cultivators generally operate on a smaller scale in order to ensure their products are consistent. And while large scale producers usually have automated grow houses, craft cultivators take extra, meticulous steps and carefully inspect each individual plant to assure that it is growing healthy and maintaining its cannabinoid content. Consequently, craft cultivators create an exceptional strain that stands out against producers that grow tons of cannabis in volume. "We are seeing more and more mainstream retail and branding strategies come into the space as the industry continues to evolve and mature. With the shift toward mainstream cannabis, a number of high-end marketing and brand firms are starting to enter the space to cater to the new consumer. Naturally, this has led, and will continue to lead, to the prevalence of more high-end products throughout the market," said Erik Knutson, Chief Executive Officer or CanCore Concepts.

Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CRFT). Earlier this week, the Company announced breaking news that, "the Company has secured eligibility by the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC Markets.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC-eligible. Pasha's common shares are now fully DTC-eligible, and trade under the symbol "CRFTF" on the OTC Markets. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

'We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility,' said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. 'This status will make the process of trading our stock in the United States much easier. We expect that this will make our shares available to a larger percentage of the investment market, which should improve the liquidity of our shares and therefore benefit Pasha and our shareholders.'

Established in 1973 under the incorporation laws of New York for trust companies, the DTC has grown to one of the largest securities depositories in the world holding securities valued at upwards of $54 trillion (2017).

About Pasha Brands: Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella. Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD". For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pasha Brands Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-Re7xyxt-s

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group Inc. recently announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire four of Redwood Holding Group, LLC's operating subsidiaries. Redwood manufactures, markets and distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) infused skincare and other consumer products online and through retail and hospitality partner channels in the United States under the brand, Lord Jones. Redwood's products use pure hemp oil that contains natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the plant. "Rob and Cindy have built a differentiated, best-in-class platform with hemp-based CBD formulations that stand for quality and consistency. Our goal is to preserve the integrity of all Rob and Cindy have created, while also learning from them and leveraging Cronos Group's resources to capitalize on the significant demand for skincare and other consumer products derived from hemp. Leading the industry forward responsibly and being a part of the conversation with industry stakeholders remains a top priority for Cronos Group in this evolving area," said Mike Gorenstein, Cronos Group's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 625,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 25 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently announced that it had received Health Canada licenses for outdoor cultivation at two Canadian sites. The new sites in Quebec and British Columbia will be used for cultivation research to develop new technology, genetics and intellectual property in order to drive sustainable, high-quality outdoor production. Aurora purposefully chose the outdoor sites because they represent two different growing environments. The company will conduct research on cultivation techniques to further excel at growing cannabis in varying climate conditions and will examine approaches to environmentally sustainable cannabis agriculture. "Aurora believes in innovative operations and intensive research and we're applying our approach to outdoor grown cannabis," said Aurora Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth. "Our team plans to use these areas to ensure we are able to consistently grow the high-quality cannabis Aurora has become known for around the world. We're proud to be a Canadian company and this is a further commitment to research and job creation in Canada."

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Aphria Inc. recently announced that its subsidiary Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited has received a retail Herb House license from Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority ("CLA") to open its first store in Kingston, Jamaica. Marigold Projects, a 49% owned subsidiary of Aphria Inc., holds a Tier 3 license to cultivate more than 5-acres of land with cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes. Marigold Projects cultivation farm is fully operational, and inventory at the opening will exceed 2,700 kgs. The company maintains an additional 20-acres of vacant land in anticipation of expanding its cultivation operations, as well as a 10-acre farm in St Catherine. "The approval of Marigold's first Herb House signals an exciting time for Aphria. We believe that there is tremendous opportunity in Jamaica from a domestic and international perspective and we look forward to bringing Sensi products to the market," said Interim Chief Executive Officer, Irwin D. Simon. "Receiving this licence is testament to our team's hard work and dedication in growing our Caribbean and LATAM business as we provide high-quality cannabis products in regions. Aphria will continue to execute on our business plan to create long-term value, sales growth, and profitably in Canada and internationally."

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes prize-winning products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. and Newstrike Brands Ltd. recently announced that they had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which HEXO will acquire, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), all of Newstrike's issued and outstanding common shares in an all-share transaction valued at approximately USD 263 Million. The Transaction gives HEXO the capacity to produce approximately 150,000 kg of high-quality cannabis annually. The Transaction also provides HEXO access to four cutting-edge production campuses totaling close to 1.8 million sq. ft. of near-term cultivation space and diversified growing and production techniques. This is in addition to HEXO's 579,000 sq. ft. facility for a manufacturing and product development center of excellence in Belleville, Ontario. Combined, HEXO and Newstrike have established distribution agreements in 8 provinces including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, allowing broad consumer access to HEXO's products across Canada. Newstrike's licensed indoor facility provides HEXO with access to diversified growing techniques and positions HEXO for flexibility for international exports as global cannabis markets continue to open. "We're thrilled to welcome the Newstrike team into the HEXO family. Jay Wilgar (Chief Executive Officer of Newstrike) and his team have built incredible relationships, including teaming up with The Tragically Hip, and they share HEXO's vision of bringing exceptional branded cannabis experiences to adults everywhere," said Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HEXO Corp "With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take HEXO to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over USD 400 Million in net revenue in 2020."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Pasha Brands Ltd. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com