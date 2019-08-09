

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is removing signage and displays containing violent images as well as playable demos of violent video games at its stores, according to reports. The move comes after the retail giant's two stores were the scene of mass shootings recently.



According to a memo reportedly sent by Walmart to its employees and shared on Twitter, the company has ordered the removal from the sales floor of signage or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior.



It is also believed to have instructed employees to turn off or unplug any video game display consoles that show a demo of violent games, particularly PlayStation and Xbox units.



Further, employees have been asked to cancel store events promoting combat style or third-person shooter games. Hunting season videos that may be played at the Sporting Goods section of its stores, are also being stopped.



Walmart has come under intense pressure from advocacy groups and even its own workers to stop selling guns altogether following the shooting incidents.



However, a Walmart spokesperson told media that the retailer would not stop selling firearms or change its policy on allowing open carry of firearms in its stores.



Walmart, the country's biggest retailer, is one of the largest seller of firearms and ammunition as well as video games and display consoles.



Following the recent mass shootings, U.S. President Donald Trump had blamed 'gruesome and grisly' video games for the glorification of violence in the American society. But the allegations were rejected by the U.S. video game industry.



'More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide. Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S.,' the Entertainment Software Association or ESA said in a statement.



The ESA is the leading trade group for the video game industry in the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX